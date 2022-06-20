Man sells sister for Rs400,000

RAJANPUR: In a shocking incident, a man sold his sister for Rs400,000 with help of his accomplices here on Sunday, local media reported. According to the local police, a man named Bilal with the help of his accomplices sold his sister for rupees 400,000 in Rajanpur’s Jampur area. The case of the incident has been registered on the complaint of the woman against eight nominated and three unknown accused.

Following the registration of the case, PS Fazilpur’s personnel arrested the main accused Bilal and Solat Abbas, while the teams are conducting raids for the arrest of remaining accused.