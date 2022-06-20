AJK president meets British MPs to highlight Kashmir issue

MUZAFFARABAD/LONDON: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry held a series of meetings with British Parliamentarians Jeremy Corbyn and James Daly, thanking them for their all-out support to Kashmiris’ just struggle for their right to self-determination.

The AJ&K president praised the British Parliamentarians’ role in raising voice against Indian barbarism and brutalities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). “We owe gratitude to the parliamentarians for their overwhelming support for the Kashmir cause,” he said.

During a meeting, Labour Party leader and member British Parliament Jeremy Corbyn showed his concerns over the abysmal situation in the (IIOJ&K), saying: “We stand with the people of Kashmir as they have long been witnessing barbarism and being denied their promised right, the right to self-determination.”

Appreciating the AJ&K president’s untiring efforts for highlighting the plight of Kashmiri people, Corbyn assured him of full support, saying that he would raise his voice in the British Parliament against the human rights violation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The meeting was also attended by British MPs Mirza Khalid Mahmood, Imran Hussain, Naz Shah, Lord Qurban Hussain and others. Meanwhile, in a separate meeting, James Daly, Chairman Conservatives Friends of Kashmir and member British Parliament, reiterated his commitment to raise the issue of Kashmir in the British Parliament.

Besides raising the Kashmir issue, Daly said: “We will also raise our voice on the maltreatment of Muslims, Sikhs and other minorities in India.” Daly, who is also a member of the recently-formed Defense Committee for the release of Yasin Malik, invited AJ&K President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry to visit his constituency Lancashire. Accepting the invitation, the AJ&K president told Daly that he would visit Lancashire during his next visit to the UK.

“I would also like to express my special thanks to you and the British MPs for making the trade talks between the UK and India conditional on discussing the Kashmir issue,” the AJ&K president said.