Missing minor found dead after ‘rape’

BUREWALA: A 10-year-old class 5 student, who had gone missing eight days ago, was found dead in a water channel in the jurisdiction of Chak No. 515/EB on Sunday. It is suspected that she had been raped before being killed. On June 13, Shahnaz Begum, a resident of Street No. 7, Iqbal Nagar, Multan Road, had reported to the Model Town police that her daughter, 10, went to buy thread from a nearby shop in the street but didn’t return. The police had registered an abduction case.

On Sunday morning, Rescue and police officials recovered her body from a dried-up water channel in the jurisdiction of Chak No. 5151/EB. Police have shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for autopsy.