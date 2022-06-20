Safma calls for Saarc summit on climate change

LAHORE: South Asian Free Media Association (Safma) Secretary General Imtiaz Alam Sunday called on Pakistan and other members of Saarc to immediately convene a Saarc summit on climate change in the subcontinent. In a statement, he expressed his disappointment over the denial of Foreign Office of the statesman-like remarks made by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto about the necessity to initiate economic diplomacy and result-oriented dialogue with India. Pegging India-Pakistan dialogue to the withdrawal of August 5, 2019 illegal abrogation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) special status U/ A 370 was a knee jerk reaction since Pakistan never recognised both Accession and Special status, he said. It’s a no-peace, no-war situation as diplomacy is not being given a fresh opening.

Only timing could be an issue that can be explored behind the scene, it said, adding. “It’s against new economic security paradigm. Bold decisions are required.”

Faced with worst financial breakdown and climatic crises, Pakistan must engage India to start trade agreed earlier in Bilateral Understanding during Zardari and Manmohan governments and upheld by Nawaz Sharif and Modi governments, the statement said. Pakistan must convene next Saarc summit on climate change after consultation with member countries, India in particular.