Punjab to declare emergency to deal with rape cases: Tarar

LAHORE: Punjab Home Minister Ata Tarar Sunday said that in the wake of increasing incidents of woman and child sexual abuse, the Punjab government had decided to declare an emergency to deal with such cases.

Addressing a press conference at PMLN central office here, he said that hike in such cases was a serious matter of concern for society and the government functionaries. “Four to five cases of rape are being reported daily in Punjab due to which the government is considering special measures to deal with the cases of sexual harassment, abuse and coercion,” he added.

“The government has declared an emergency to deal with the rape cases. We have a Cabinet Committee on Rape and Law and Order to review all cases. “Civil society, woman rights organisations, teachers and lawyers will be consulted,” he said. He appealed to parents to raise awareness among their children for their safety, and children should not be left alone in homes without supervision. Tarar said the accused in various cases had been arrested and the government had started an anti-rape awareness campaign and children would also be informed about harassment in schools.

The home minister said that now parents need to be made aware of how to protect their children. He said that the government would increase the number of DNA samples on fast-track basis and would bring a system in two weeks on the abuse, which would reduce the incidents.