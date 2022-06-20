Interviews for HEC chairperson begin today

KARACHI: Interviews for the post of Higher Education Commission chairperson will commence Monday (today) and continue for three days.

A search committee for the purpose is led by Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer while Federal Education Secretary Ms. Naheed Shah Durrani is the secretary of the committee. Surprisingly, renowned Pakistani scientist Prof. Dr. Iqbal Chaudhary, who is the only Pakistani who was recently honoured with Al-Mustafa Award, the most prestigious award of the Muslim world, has not been called for interview, although he was among top three candidates recommended for the slot by a search committee during the previous PMLN government.

Only four days were given to the candidates for submission of their applications. Interview call letters were issued to more then fifty candidates, including Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah, Vice Chancellor QAU/Chairman Vice Chancellors Committee, Prof. Dr. Mujahid Kamran, former VC University of the Punjab, Prof. Dr. Jamil Ahmed, Vice Chancellor Hazara University, Prof. Dr. Fazal Ahmed Khalid, Vice Chancellor GIK, Prof. Dr. Nasir Jamal Khattak, Vice Chancellor University of Swabi, Dr. Tariq Mehmood, Vice Chancellor University of Narowal, Dr Shahid Baig, Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation, Dr Hassan Amir Shah, former VC GCU Lahore, Prof. Dr. Ahmad Qadri, former VC of Nazeer Hussain University, Dr Muhmmad Ali Shaikh, former VC Sindh Madarsa Univeristy, Dr Raheel Qamar, former Rector, COMSATS University, Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili, MUET Jamshoro, Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Rector IIU Islamabad, Dr. Iqrar Ahmed Khan, Vice Chancellor, Agriculture University Faisalabad, Prof. Dr. Rasul Jan, former Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar and two former HEC chairmen, Dr. Tariq Banuri and Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed.

Sources said out of total 100 marks, 50 are set for interview which means the decision of the search committee will play a pivotal role in the appointment. During interview, candidates will be tested for their personality traits, leadership skills, international eminence and strategy for reforms and advocacy. Sources insist that the main decision lies in the hands of the search committee where neutrality and impartiality will be a decisive factor in transparent and merit-based appointment.