Two cops killed in Balochistan firing

JAFFARABAD: Two policemen were martyred in a firing by the alleged criminals in district Jaffarabad of Balochistan on Sunday.

According to the sources, two police constables were on a routine patrolling, when some unidentified criminals, riding on a motorcycle, opened fire on them and as a result, both the cops were killed on the spot, while the criminals managed to flee from the scene. Later, the Dera Allah Yar Police had reached the spot and shifted them to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. The deceased were identified as constables Babil Kanrani and Noor Hassan Behrani.