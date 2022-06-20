ETPB lands record digitised

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor informed media on Sunday that record of all Evacuee Trust Property Board’s (ETPB) land has been digitised which he hoped will lessen corruption.

He expressed these views while talking to media after inaugurating a data centre at the head office of the ETPB on Sunday. The Trust has 120,000 acres of land in all four provinces, 49,000 sub-units and 12,000 units in urban areas and more than 100 temples and gurdwaras, he disclosed.

The minister said that compared to previous governments, the present government has given subsidy in Haj. “Everything is getting more expensive but Haj has become cheaper. Haj expenditure had exceeded Rs9 lakh during the previous government which we have brought down to Rs6.5 lakh.

The cost of accommodation and transport in Makkah and Madina have also come down,” he said. No one will be able to occupy the lands dedicated to the minority community, he said, adding, access to all records has been made easy.

Now people sitting at home can view the records of all properties and participate in land auctions. Illegal occupants and rental matters will be known in time. The government will eliminate encroachments which will increase the revenue of the trust, he was confident.

He said the government will get 25% profit in the first year which it will spend on the welfare of minorities. To a question, the minister said that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is an independent body that can only give advice.