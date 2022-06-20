Urea price up by Rs100 to Rs1,950 per bag

LAHORE: In the latest domino effect of high fuel cost on commodities, the price of urea fertilizer has jumped by Rs100 to Rs1,950 per 50-kg bag. Besides, the dealers and sun-dealers’ margin has also increased by Rs100 and Rs50 respectively.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Industries, the decision to increase the price of urea fertilizer and dealers’ margin were taken in a meeting on June 17, 2022. The meeting was called after the Chief Secretary Punjab’s negotiations with dealers and farmers to ease out supply chain constraints.

All provincial governments, dealers, farmers and manufacturers agreed with the dispensation due to increase in the fuel prices. Moreover, the manufacturers and dealers ensured to maintain the urea supply as desired by the Ministry of Industries in the range around 30,000 tonnes of urea per day.

Commenting on urea’s price hike, a representative of the fertilizer industry said the upward revision in the urea price will not benefit producers as they will sell the product to dealers at the same price of Rs1,800 per bag.

Explaining the price mechanism, he said the dealers after buying the commodity at Rs1,800 per bag from producers, they will sell it to sub-dealers at Rs1,900 per bag. The sub-dealers will sell the commodity to the end-users (farmers) at Rs1,950 per bag.

He said that the new price is being introduced to ease off the supply as controlled sales arrangement made by the chief secretary Punjab wasn't acceptable to dealers leading to supply disruption.

It is pertinent to mention that the crisis of urea shortage intensified in Rabi season late last year. Since then, its supply on official rates could not be streamlined mainly due to its smuggling as the prices of urea were quite high in the international market.

In addition, it is the second round of urea price’s increase in June as the price also increased by Rs80 to Rs1,850 per bag earlier this month on the back of inflationary pressure and high gas costs.