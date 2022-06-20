KP ad hoc teachers stage sit-in outside Imran’s residence in capital

ISLAMABAD: Ad hoc teachers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have staged a sit-in outside the PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence in the federal capital over the provincial government‘s reluctance to regularise them since the date of their appointment.

The teachers had first gathered at the Bani Gala Chowk but turned their protest into a sit-in after the PTI chairman refused to listen to their demands. Teachers from far-flung areas of the province have come to Islamabad to take part in the protest.

The protesters are demanding that the 58,000 ad hoc teachers of the province should be regularised from the date of appointment. They said that the provincial government is making them permanent employees from July 1, 2022 onward.

They are also demanding that seniority should be preferred and an annual increment from the date of appointment should be added. “We are working on contract in KP for the past four years. We protested in Peshawar as well but no one heard us,” said one of the protesters.

They added that they had no other option but to protest outside Bani Gala and urged Imran Khan to accept their demands. protesting at the Bani Gala Chowk, they encircled the car of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry. The PTI leader was heading to Bani Gala to meet former prime minister Imran Khan.

After being encircled, Fawad asked the protesters about their problems and assured them that he would inform Imran Khan about their problems. “Unfortunately, you had to come. I will apologise on behalf of my party. Your problem should have been resolved in Peshawar,” said Fawad. The PTI leader also took a delegation of the leaders with him and hoped that their problem would be resolved.