Balochistan govt to present budget today

QUETTA: The Balochistan government is set to unveil its balanced and pro-people budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Monday (today), with a total outlay of more than Rs620 billion.

The Balochistan government, led by the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), will present its budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 on June 20. Provincial Finance Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran will present the budget.

The government is expected to announce over Rs250 billion development budget under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and the outlay of non-developmental funds for the next FY2022-23 is likely to more than Rs350 billion.

According to the finance department sources, more than 5,000 jobs would be created in the new budget, while a major chunk of the budget would be allocated for health, education, agriculture, food, rural development, communication, law and order, irrigation, clean drinking water and other sectors. Besides, more funds would be allocated for clean drinking water projects, while education, health and law and order are among the priorities of the government.