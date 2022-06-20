Eye camp for police employees

LAHORE:A two-day free eye camp will be held on 21st and 22nd June at Qila Gujar Singh police lines.
Punjab Police spokesperson said that the ophthalmologist and eye specialist at the camp would conduct a free check-up of the employees and their families visiting the medical camp. Moreover, free medicines will also be given to employees and their family members.
He said that the purpose of the camp was to ensure provision of modern medical facilities to the police personnel and in future medical camps would also be organised in the police lines of other districts besides Lahore, he added.
