Tevta alumni’s role highlighted

LAHORE:Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Alumni can play a vital role in promoting skills in the country.
This was stated by Tevta Chief Operating Officer Zaheer Abbas Malik while presiding over a meeting of Tevta alumni from across the province. All senior officers and director generals, including Sr DG Akhtar Abbas Bharwana were present on the occasion.
Several alumni also virtually participated in the meeting from other countries.Zaheer Abbas Malik said that Tevta alumni would be made an active platform as they are the ambassadors of the authority.Representing alumni, Syed Ali Hassan said that development of industries is important for any country’s progress and alumni would continue playing their role in this regard.
