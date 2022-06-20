Number of train passengers increases

LAHORE:The number of train passengers has increased as travel by bus or private transport has become expensive due to rise in fuel prices.

A spokesperson for the Pakistan Railways said here on Sunday that despite a slight increase in railway fares, there was no comparison between train fares and buses or any other road transport.

The Pakistan Railways had to increase fares by 10 percent of some trains but overall travel by train was economical and comfortable.On the other side, fares of buses had been doubled during the last one month due to hike in petroleum prices across the country.

Sardar Nasir, a passenger told this scribe at the Lahore railway station that travelling with family by a bus was expensive so he decided to travel by train to Rawalpindi.

Salma, another passenger with her family going to Bahawalpur by Allama Iqbal Express train, said that fares for Bahawalpur by bus was almost doubled comparatively so she decided to go by train.Shoaib, a booking clerk at the window of Faisalabad train, confirmed that the sale of train tickets had increased after the increase in prices of petroleum products.