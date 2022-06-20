Govt yet to check inflation, overcharging

LAHORE:The Punjab government has yet to check the price-hike and overcharging in the province. Around one to two meetings are being chaired by the chief minister every week on the price control issue. But these meetings have not yielded results so far and the people are still at the mercy of the sellers who charge on their own will.

Overcharging has become a routine matter while the price list has become mere a joke. The sellers display the list but refused to sell on the list price. This week price of chicken live bird was increased by Rs48 per kg, fixed at Rs284 per kg, sold at Rs290-350 per kg, and chicken meat price increased by Rs70 per kg, fixed at Rs412 per kg, and sold at Rs430-600 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was further increased by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs55-60 per kg, B-Grade at Rs46-50 per kg, mixed sold at Rs70-80 per kg, potato sugar-free A-grade was fixed at Rs37-40 per kg, B-grade at Rs32-35 per kg, sold at Rs70-80 per kg, potato white fixed at Rs24-26 kg, sold at Rs40-50 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs63-68 per kg, sold at Rs80-90 per kg, B-grade at Rs57-62 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg, and C-grade at Rs52-55 per kg, sold at sold at Rs65 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs66-70kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs62-66 kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, and C-grade at Rs57-60per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg. The price of garlic local reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs129-135 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, garlic harnai unchanged at Rs220-225 per kg, and Chinese gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs215-220 sold at Rs300 per kg. The price of both Ginger Chinese and Thai was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs165-170 kg, and Rs175-180 per kg, respectively, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Bitter gourd price cut by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs55-58 per kg, sold at Rs70-80per kg. Spinach farm increased by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs30-32per kg, sold at Rs50per kg.

The price of lemon local reduced by Rs45 per kg, fixed at Rs170-175 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg. Pumpkin price increased by Rs33per kg, fixed at Rs70-73 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs120 per kg. Ladyfinger was increased by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs60-63per kg, sold at Rs70-80per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs93-275 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs200-250 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs400-450 per kg.

The price of Banana Special was gained by Rs4 per dozen, fixed at Rs154-159 per dozen, sold at Rs200 per dozen, A-category by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs115-120 dozen, sold at Rs140-150 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs70-73 per dozen, sold at Rs100-120 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs50-52 per dozen, sold at Rs70-80 per dozen. Pomegranate Qandahari fixed at Rs370-380 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana price not issued, Pomegranate danedar fixed at Rs319-330 kg, none of the variety available in the markets. Grape fruit price went up by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs46-48 per piece, not sold.

Melon A-grade gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs63-66 per kg, B-grade at Rs34-36 per kg, mixed sold at Rs50-70 per kg. Watermelon price was further increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs28-30 per kg, sold at Rs40-60 kg.

Peach A grade unchanged at Rs180-185 per kg, sold at Rs220-250 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs97-100 per kg, sold at Rs150-180 per kg. Apricot white was fixed at Rs140-145 per kg, sold at Rs150-250 per kg. Mangoes of different varieties were fixed at Rs55-145 per kg, sold at Rs100-250 per kg. Plump A-grade was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs260-270 per kg, sold at Rs300-350 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs145-150per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg. Litchi was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs310-30 per kg, sold at Rs350-400 per kg.