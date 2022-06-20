Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was recorded in the city here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that moist currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating central and upper areas while a westerly wave was present at upper parts of the country. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 31.8°C and minimum was 20.6°C.