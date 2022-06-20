Pervaiz, Cheema discuss political situation

LAHORE:Former Governor of Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here.

On this occasion, the current political situation in the country, including the constitutional crisis in the Punjab Province was discussed. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that the Assembly is a constitutional body which has the status of an institution and weakening it is tantamount to weakening the Constitution and democracy.

Punjab Governor has taken a very illegal step by issuing an ordinance, they said. Unconstitutional session outside the assembly has been convened without the Punjab Assembly Secretary and Assembly staff.

The Deputy Speaker has no authority to convene a session in the presence of Speaker. Those who used the slogan of honouring the vote harmed the Punjab Assembly, the largest democratic institution. An attempt was made by the governor to deprive the Punjab Assembly of its powers.

The session convened at a place other than the assembly had no constitutional and legal status, as the election had no status in the visitor’s gallery, they discussed.

According to the Rules of Procedure of the Assembly, only the Speaker can prorogue the

session convened by the Speaker. No one else has the power to prorogue the session called by the Speaker.

Orders to summon and prorogue have to be made by the Punjab Assembly Secretary. Former governor said that with reference to the deprivation of powers of the Assembly and the Speaker by the Governor, the Punjab Assembly has passed a resolution under Rule (a) of Article 128 of the Constitution of Pakistan, after which the ordinance Punjab Laws (Repealing and Removal of Difficulties) Ordinance 2022 (of 2022X) has been repealed. After the repeal of the ordinance, the Assembly has been restored to its independent status.