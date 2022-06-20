Man tortured to death over marriage dispute

LAHORE:A man was tortured to death over a marriage dispute in the Defence C area on Sunday. The victim identified as Nazakat wanted to marry his cousin. However, he had developed differences with the girl’s family. On the day of the incident, the family in Charar Pind tortured him with cricket bat. He received injuries and died.

INJURED: A 55-year-old woman was injured because of dog bite near Thokar Niaz Beg on Sunday. Reportedly, the victim was passing by a street when a dog bit her near Qatar Band Road. The victim identified as Shamim Faiz received injuries. Nearby people called Rescue team. The team shifted the injured to Jinnah Hospital Lahore.

FIRE: Around two persons were injured in an incident of fire in a house at Dil Muhammad Road on Sunday. Reportedly, the fire broke out in a house due to short circuit. Firefighters reached the spot on information, extinguished the fire and shifted the injured to hospital. The injured have been identified as Hameeda Khatoon, 70, and Sami Ullah, 41.

ROBBERS: Around four suspected robbers were injured during a robbery attempt in Kahna. Two suspected robbers had attempted to loot a citizen. He offered resistance. As a result, two suspects identified as Saleem and Mansab received injuries. A police team arrested the suspects.