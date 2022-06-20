CM reviews solar water plants plan in Cholistan

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz reviewed the proposed programme for installation of solar water plants in remote areas of Cholistan.

In this regard, the chief minister chaired a meeting here on Sunday. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division gave a briefing regarding installation of solar water plants in Cholistan. The proposed project to increase rainfall in Cholistan through modern technology was also reviewed while a programme has been made to install solar water plants in remote areas of Cholistan.

Solar water plants will provide water to humans as well as animals, Hamza Shehbaz said, adding that the project matters should be finalised soon. He said this was a good programme and it should be completed soon keeping in mind the rules and regulations.

The installation of air coolers in the sheds in Cholistan should also be considered, Hamza Shehbaz added. He said that the option of water supply from canal to Cholistan should be considered.

Hamza Shehbaz said that this initiative would not only alleviate water scarcity but would also promote agriculture. He said that a pilot project to increase rainfall in Cholistan through modern technology should be prepared.

The final plan should be presented next week along with the timeline, he directed and said that the final recommendations should be made in consultation with the departments concerned regarding the increase in ambulances and mobile schools.

The meeting was attended by Center Member Board of Revenue, Secretary Forests, Secretary Energy, Secretary Planning and Development and the officials concerned. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Islamia University Bahawalpur Vice-Chancellor, Deputy Commissioner, Chief Engineer Irrigation, Cholistan Development Authority MD and the officers concerned attended the meeting via a video link.

MPA: The chief minister has said that provision of higher education facilities would be ensured in all the districts, including Jhang. He stated this while talking to Punjab Assembly Member Muawiyah Azam here on Sunday and discussed issues of mutual interest, ongoing development projects in the constituency and completion of ongoing expansion project of University of Jhang.

Hamza Shehbaz assured the MPA that the work under completion of University of Jhang would be completed as soon as possible for the students’ convenience. He said that provision of higher education facilities would be ensured in all the districts, including Jhang.