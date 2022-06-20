Nigeria’s ruling party wins key local election

ABUJA: Nigeria’s ruling party has won a key governorship election in the bellwether state of Ekiti, the country’s electoral commission said on Sunday.

Ekiti, in southwest Nigeria, is among eight of 36 states where governorship elections are not being held at the same time as the rest of the country because of legal challenges to previous results.

It is also considered a swing state, key to winning next year’s presidential elections in the multi-ethnic West African country of some 200 million people. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won the most votes out of 988,923 registered voters. "Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared winner," INEC official Kayode Oyebode Adebowale said at a press conference.