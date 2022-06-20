Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces in W Bank

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian worker was shot dead by Israeli forces on Sunday while crossing a security barrier in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian sources said.

The Palestinian health ministry identified the man killed as Nabil Ghanem, 53, from the West Bank city of Nablus. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said Ghanem was among the tens of thousands of West Bank Palestinians who regularly seek work in Israel.

An Israeli army spokesperson said forces had shot at "a suspect who vandalised the security fence". Wages on Israeli farms and construction sites are far higher than what most Palestinian employers can pay in the West Bank, a territory occupied by Israeli since 1967.