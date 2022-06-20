20 Indian fishermen released

Pakistan on Sunday released 20 Indian fishermen who had earlier been arrested by the Maritime Security Agency for illegally fishing in the Pakistani waters.
The Indian fishermen were released after their prison term ended. They are likely to be handed over to the Indian authorities at the Wagah border in Punjab today (Monday). The Edhi Foundation will bear their travelling expenses for Lahore. The foreign fishermen were also provided with clothes and rations.
The released Indian fishermen included Kanji, Mano, Dana, Jewa, Ramesh, Danesh, Davis, Miro, Narayen, Lal, Abu Umer, Nisar, Younus, Aqeel, Ameen, Fareed, Anis and Danesh. They hailed from the Indian state of Gujrat and had been incarcerated at the District Jail Malir.
Gang involved in stealing sacrificial animals busted
By our correspondent
Police on Sunday arrested a gang involved in stealing sacrificial animals from the cattle market in Karachi. The gang was busted jointly by the cattle market management and police. Police said four women and two men were part of the gang who posed themselves as customers and stole sacrificial animals. Further investigations are under way.
