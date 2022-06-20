Man sitting out power cut killed by robbers

A young man was shot dead for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in the Ittehad Town area on Sunday. Meanwhile, seven other people were wounded in various firing incidents in parts of the city.

The killing happened outside a house in Gulshan-e-Ghazi within the limits of the Ittehad Town police station where a man was shot dead and another wounded by unidentified suspects. Upon receiving the information, police and rescuer workers reached the crime scene and transported the casualties to the Civil Hospital where the deceased man was identified as 30-year-old Rajatullah, son of Hameedullah and the injured as Samiullah, 25, son of Abdullah.

Police said the victims were sitting outside their houses during a power breakdown when armed suspects on a motorcycle arrived with the intention to rob them and opened fire on them over resistance.

Police said the deceased man worked at a factory. They also claimed to have collected empty shells from the crime scene and sent them to the forensic division of the Sindh police for ballistics cross-matching.

A case has been registered and investigations are under way. Separately, three youths were wounded in separate incidents of firing in Korangi’s Zaman Town area. They were transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.

They were identified as Zohaib, 22, Moiz, 21, and Qamar Hassan, 21. Police said the three were shot over offering resistance during a mugging bid. Further investigations are under way. In another firing incident, a 33-year-old man, Bilal Omer, was wounded by firing of unidentified suspects in Lyari’s Moosa Lane area. He was shifted to the Civil Hospital. Police said a stray bullet had hit and injured him.

Within the jurisdiction of the Docks police, Farhan Ali, 40, was wounded in a firing incident in the Macchar Colony area. He was transported to the Civil Hospital. A 32-year-old man, Abdur Rehman, was wounded after being hit by a stray bullet in Landhi within the limits of the Quaidabad police station. He was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. In a similar accident, 26-year-old Moosa Javed was wounded by a stray bullet in the Soldier Bazaar area. He was shifted to the Civil Hospital.