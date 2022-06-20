PTI workers protest against hike in prices

BARA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Bara chapter members staged a protest on Sunday against the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products and electricity tariffs.

The protesters, headed by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shafiq Afridi and former Member National Assembly (MNA) Iqbal Afridi gathered at the Khyber Chowk in the Bara Bazaar. They were carrying banners and placards, chanting slogans against the government policies.

Addressing the protesters, Iqbal Afridi said the people were already facing backbreaking inflation. He said the increase in the prices of petroleum products and electricity tariffs would cripple them economically. The former MNA feared that rising inflation coupled with joblessness would force people to commit crimes.

He maintained that the coalition government in the centre had multiplied the miseries of the people, adding the increase in the prices of petroleum products and electricity would lead to further inflation.

“We demand the government to announce a date for fresh polls in the country,” MPA Shafiq Afridi maintained, hoping that the PTI would steer the country out of the prevailing economic crisis after coming into power.

The provincial lawmaker believed that the incumbent rulers were least bothered to provide relief to the people.

Shafiq Afridi said that instead of introducing structural reforms and adopting austerity measures, the rulers had jacked up the prices of petroleum products.