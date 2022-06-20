Work on three school buildings of AKES begins

CHITRAL: Groundbreaking ceremonies were held for three new state-of-the-art buildings being added to the Aga Khan Schools in Booni, Mastuj and Torkhow in Upper Chitral.

Aga Khan Council for Pakistan President Hafiz Sher Ali presided over the ceremonies as the chief guest while Wing Commander Chitral Scout Colonel Shahzad Nadeem was the guest of honour at Mastuj and Rai Afzal Ali was the guest of honour at Booni.

Aga Khan Education Service, Pakistan, CEO Imtiaz Momin along with senior management, leadership of the Aga Khan Regional and Local Council and representatives of the community participated in the event.

The schools are amongst the 156 Aga Khan schools operating in Pakistan with a total enrolment of more than 50,000 students. The new buildings at the two schools will increase the combined capacity by over 1,000 students - AKS Booni by over 600 students and AKS Mastuj by over 400 students. Altogether, more than 40 modern and spacious classrooms, 8 science and computer laboratories, 2 libraries and offices and other facilities will be constructed.

The buildings are designed to enhance the learning experience with multi-purpose and flexible learning spaces reflecting the rapid changes in modern teaching methodologies. It will facilitate students to question, explore and collaborate which are necessary foundational skills to equip students to meet the complex challenges of the 21st century.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremonies, President Hafiz Sher Ali highlighted AKES’s commitment to providing modern facilities to enhance students’ learning experience, in addition to maintaining a high standard of education. He expressed the hope that students studying in these schools will excel and realise their dreams and potential.

Planned over 53,000 sqft, the new facilities have been designed as green buildings to work in harmony with the local environment.

Solar panels will be installed to provide renewable energy while insulated building material and the use of natural light and air will ensure minimal energy consumption and carbon footprint. The structures will also be seismic-resistant and act as shelters for surrounding communities in the event of natural disasters.