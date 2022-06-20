Seminar: KP manufacturers asked to benefit from EU GSP+ status

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar apprised manufacturers and traders about the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) status granted by the European Union and asked them to benefit from the EU scheme under which Pakistan’s products have been allowed duty-free access to the EU market.

The seminar titled: EU and Pakistan Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) - Engine of Development and Partners” was arranged by the EU-Pakistan Business Forum 2022, according to a statement issued here on Sunday.

Thomas Seiler, a member of the EU delegation to Pakistan, was the chief guest.

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Senior Vice-President Imran Khan Mohmand represented the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business community at the forum.

Besides, stakeholders hailing from tourism, officials of various relevant departments, exporters associated with the precious and semi-precious stone sector, small scale-manufacturers, traders, and others were in attendance.

The SCCI office-bearer hailed the hosting of the EU-Pakistan Business Forum 2022 seminar in Peshawar. He said the vast opportunities were available to boost bilateral trade and exports with EU countries.

The SCCI office-bearer noted the Pakistani products export to the EU market has enhanced after the granting of GSP+ status by the EU, which mostly comprises textile and fabrics.

However, he stressed the need for reaping full benefits of the GSP + status granted by the EU to Pakistan that would not only enhance exports but also strengthen bilateral trade and help stabilize the economy.

Imran Mohmand suggested that Pakistan should enhance exports to the EU market under the scheme by other important sectors along with textile and fabrics that would help to improve the local economy. The organisers highlighted the role and efforts of the EU-Pakistan Forum for enhancing exports and bilateral trade between Pakistan and the EU, especially the benefits of the GSP+ status granted by the EU to Pakistan. Thomas Seiler asked the small traders and manufacturers to benefit from the EU scheme.