Monday June 20, 2022
Peshawar

Bid to smuggle hashish foiled

By Bureau report
June 20, 2022

PESHAWAR: Police have foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of hashish and arrested two alleged smugglers including a female.

The station house officer of Chamkani Police Station, Ahmadullah, told reporters that police intercepted a car and recovered 48 kilograms of hashish from it. Two alleged smugglers, including a female, from Faisalabad were arrested and a case lodged against them.

