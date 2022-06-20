PDMA issues rain alert

PESHAWAR: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has forecast torrential rains in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from today (Monday).
A statement from the PDMA said that widespread rainstorm and thundershower are expected in Chitral, Swat, Buner, Dir, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Abbottabad, Haripur, Torghar, Swabi, Bannu, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda and North Waziristan districts from June 20 to 22.
It said torrential rains, flash floods are expected and heavy falls may also trigger land-sliding during the mentioned days. Travelers are also advised to take precautionary measures.
