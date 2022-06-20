Enmity claims life in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: An elderly man was killed when his rival opened firing on him in Pirokhel village in Landikotal, officials said on Sunday.

Additional SHO of Landikotal Police Station Fazal Rehman said that Shah Zar family had an old enmity with Islam Gul family since long.

He said one Bakhtyar opened firing and seriously injured Islam Gul, 60. He was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Landikotal wherefrom he was shifted to Peshawar but he breathed his last.

The police officer said that Bakhtyar had also been arrested and a first information report (FIR) registered.

First constitution of Landikotal Press Club approved: A general body meeting at Landikotal Press Club here Sunday approved its first constitution.

Mehrab Shah Afridi chaired the meeting, attended by the press club members in large numbers.

The participants also discussed various issues including the construction of a new press club building.