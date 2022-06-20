Independents begin canvassing for tehsil council slot

MANSEHRA: Independent members of the tehsil council Mansehra have started canvassing for the office of convener/deputy chairman as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz are yet to finalise names of their aspirants.

The village and neighbourhood councils’ chairmen are also members of their respective tehsil councils by the virtue of their offices.

“There is a majority of the independent councillors in tehsil council and we have started canvassing for the second top office in our tehsil as the local government representatives would take oath of their respective offices on June 20 (today),” stated Basharat Ali Swati, the village council Safada’s chairman.

He said that according to the recent amendments in the Local Government Act 2019, the tehsil council members would choose their convener/deputy chairman and it was why they started canvassing.

Besides Swati, the tehsil councillors Assad Ali Shah, Khuram Khan Swati and Malik Mumtaz have also been canvassing for the tehsil deputy chairman/convener election.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, which have a reasonable numbers of their councilors, are yet to announce names of their aspirants.

“None of any political parties approached me and other councilors to vote for tehsil deputy chairman/convener so far, and these elections are mostly likely to be held after the oath-taking ceremonies,” stated a tehsil councillor.