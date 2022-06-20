Police see same group behind attacks on Sikhs, cops

PESHAWAR: Investigators suspected that the same group could be behind the killings of the two Sikh traders near Bara last month and the hand-grenade attack on the office of Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar as well as the two attacks on cops in Badaber, a source told The News.

Two Sikh traders were targetted by armed motorcyclists in Battatal Bazaar near Bara subdivision in Khyber district last month.

The attackers had managed to escape from the spot. The Sikh traders were running grocery shops in the small bazaar. The incident was widely condemned. A source said the case was being investigated from all angles.

The source added the weapon used in the attack was believed to be the same that injured a police constable manning the Zangali checkpost. The police constable had come from another district for security duty during the anti-polio vaccination drive in the provincial capital.

The source continued that during investigation, it was revealed that the two terrorist incidents were linked with the grenade-attack on the office of SP Saddar and another attack on the Badaber Police Station a few weeks back. No casualty was reported in the attack on the office of the SP as the explosives could not go off.

The source said the same group was found to be behind all the four incidents in the recent weeks.

In recent weeks, Peshawar and its nearby towns saw a surge in attacks in which mostly policemen were targeted.

Shakil Khan, in-charge of Shahpur Police Station, was martyred when he was going to office from home last month. Two armed men who were chasing him had opened fire on his car. They later came out of their car when the vehicle of the SHO crashed and sprayed more bullets to make sure the cop was dead.

A couple of days later an assistant sub-inspector of the Intelligence Bureau was martyred and two others were wounded in firing.

A source said the incident was linked with the target killing of the SHO and the same weapon was suspected to be used in the two incidents. “The two attacks are carried out by the same group exactly the way one ring was involved in the attack on Sikhs and the policeman in Saddar division,” said the source. A source said the group behind the murder of SHO and attack on IB official had been identified. He added teams had raided different parts including some towns out of the province for the arrest of members and leaders of the ring.

During the recent attacks, an inspector of the Frontier Reserve Police Sahar Gul was also targetted when he was dropping his son to school.

In the past many months, a number of policemen, a few members of the minorities as well as other individuals were target-killed in Peshawar and nearby towns.

Officials said most of the cases of attacks on police and minorities had been worked out by killing and arresting those behind the attacks.