Policemen attacked

Islamabad: The Islamabad police are searching for a gang of dacoits active in the federal capital in different cases.

The racket involved in different criminal offences has been identified as Bilal Sabat Gang, the police spokesman said adding the gang members targeted two officials of the Islamabad police. They intercepted two police officials near D-12, on Sunday, however, the police official retaliated resulting in cross-firing between the police and gangsters. The gangsters, however, managed to escape towards Margalla Hills.