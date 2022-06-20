Policemen attacked

Islamabad: The Islamabad police are searching for a gang of dacoits active in the federal capital in different cases.
The racket involved in different criminal offences has been identified as Bilal Sabat Gang, the police spokesman said adding the gang members targeted two officials of the Islamabad police. They intercepted two police officials near D-12, on Sunday, however, the police official retaliated resulting in cross-firing between the police and gangsters. The gangsters, however, managed to escape towards Margalla Hills.
Islamabad : Finance Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Abdul Majid Khan has urged the federal government to reconsider...
Rawalpindi : Sacrificial animals have started arriving in the Rawalpindi division from far-flung areas of the country...
Islamabad : Teachers working in educational institutions under the Federal Directorate of Education have demanded a...
Islamabad : A two-day training workshop on High Impact Practices and collaborative learning was organized by the...
Rawalpindi : The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police while conducting raids in different areas foiled bids...
Islamabad : Federal Minister for Education and Professional Development, Rana Tanvir Hussain has said that the present...
Comments