Right direction

Short-term measures that the provincial and federal governments have taken to deal with electricity loadshedding seem sensible. It is unfortunate that the previous regime did not show any seriousness in building hydel- and indigenous coal-based power plants to produce cheap and surplus electricity for the country. The government needs to pay attention to power-generation projects utilising indigenous resources as the economy cannot be flourished without the uninterrupted supply of energy. Politics of confrontation is poisonous for the country and should be abandoned by political parties.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
