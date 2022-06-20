Better care

Traumatic brain injuries are a significant cause of morbidity and mortality in Pakistan. The annual incidence of head injuries in Pakistan is 50 in 100,000 people per year, based on data from public-sector hospitals. The most common causes are road accidents. Even though there is availability of ambulance services and acute care, there is limited availability of rehabilitation services.

There is no patient registry to plan follow-up sessions of individuals with brain injuries, who are often left clueless about their condition. All tertiary care hospitals and neurosurgical centres must endeavour to establish neuro-rehabilitative multidisciplinary services in order to manage the short- and long-term effects of such injuries and reduce their impact on the patient’s quality of life.

Dr Aaisha Khan

Ireland