Expensive life

The entire country is facing problems because of a steep rise in petroleum prices. The per litre price of petrol in Pakistan has reached Rs233. This has increased prices of other essential commodities including food items. Transportation fares have also increased. A majority of people are facing problems due to this issue.

People should take to the streets to protest against this price hike to force the government to take action regarding this issue.

Maqbool Hussain

Turbat