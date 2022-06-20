Expensive life

The entire country is facing problems because of a steep rise in petroleum prices. The per litre price of petrol in Pakistan has reached Rs233. This has increased prices of other essential commodities including food items. Transportation fares have also increased. A majority of people are facing problems due to this issue.
People should take to the streets to protest against this price hike to force the government to take action regarding this issue.
Maqbool Hussain
Turbat
Short-term measures that the provincial and federal governments have taken to deal with electricity loadshedding seem...
Traumatic brain injuries are a significant cause of morbidity and mortality in Pakistan. The annual incidence of head...
Pakistan is reliant on loans given by international financial institutions. And it keeps wasting the loan amount on...
The exponential surge in prices of essential commodities including fuel, mainly driven by the global economic...
The Pakistan Met Department has predicted the arrival of the pre-monsoon season in Karachi, and it is expected that...
To get me and my family’s updated voter record, I sent our CNIC numbers at 8300 – the SMS service provided by the...
Comments