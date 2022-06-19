Covid-19 cases edge up: 151 infected during 24 hours; 58 shifted to ICU

ISLAMABAD: A slight rise in Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity ratio was witnessed as 151 more people were found infected during the 24 hours period, data from the National Institute of Health (NIH) showed on Saturday.

According to the stats, the new infections were detected after 12,906 coronavirus diagnostic tests performed across the country, which placed Pakistan’s positivity ratio at 1.77% and the overall case count at 1,531,830, Geo News reported.

Moreover, at least 58 patients of the infectious disease have been shifted to the critical care unit during the last 24 hours.

According to the NIH stats, Pakistan's active case count reached 3,148 after 20 recoveries in a single day.

The case count has increased across the country, particularly in Islamabad where the positivity ratio reached 3.06% after 48 more cases, the district health officials reported.