Rains lash parts of country

ISLAMABAD: Thundershowers lashed different parts of the country on Saturday, including the federal capital, marking the advent of pre-monsoon rains.

Thundershowers of moderate to heavy intensity started in Islamabad early morning of Saturday and continued for a while, turning the weather pleasant and decreasing the day temperature. Rain of moderate to heavy intensity again started at night around 10pm and continued for around half an hour. The rain provided much-needed relief to the heat-stricken people.

Five members of a family, including two women, were killed in Lahore when the wall of their house collapsed due to strong winds and downpour in Awan Market, Bank Stop area. Another person sustained injuries following the incident here on late Thursday night. According to the Rescue 1122, the members of the family were sleeping when suddenly the wall of the house collapsed. Consequently, five people, Shabbir, Sharjeel, Nofal, Musarat, and Amna, died while Bilal sustained injuries. The Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and retrieved the bodies and injured from the debris. The injured was shifted to hospital.

Meanwhile, at least two people, including a woman, were killed while two others sustained serious injuries in three separate incidents of roof collapse due to heavy rains and winds in Vehari district. Heavy downpour and windstorm disrupted life in Vehari district in the last 24 hours. The roof of a house caved in in People's Colony in which Khalil Ahmad and his wife Misbah were buried in the rubble. Rescue 1122 teams removed the wreckage and found the woman, Misbah, dead while her husband was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The other roof collapse incident took place in Head Saifan, Mailsi, in which Muhammad Aslam, 56, died. Rescue team removed the debris and recovered the body.

Heavy winds and rains also uprooted dozens of trees and signboards. Dozens of mango orchards have also been severely damaged while electricity, communication and sewerage system remained disrupted in the district.

Meanwhile, 12 villages along the Gharo Creek have been flooded by tidal waves, forcing hundreds to leave their homes.

The villages in Kharo Chhan and Keti Bandar talukas have been submerged by sea water after a breach in the protective dyke of Gharo Creek owing to ferocious tidal waves. Football and cricket grounds of Gharo town and Jameel Shah Graveyard have been drowned under the seawater.

The rampaging seawater entered local villages owing to ferocious winds and flooding fuelled by strong tidal waves. The situation is equally bad in Keti Bandar and Kharo Chhan talukas. People of the affected villages are stranded and waiting for help under the open sky.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz directed Wasa, Rescue 1122, PDMA and the line departments to remain vigilant amid heavy rains in different districts. He added that water should be drained from low-lying areas immediately after the rain. He directed the officers to go in the fields to monitor the water disposal while rescue operations should immediately be initiated in case of any untoward situation. He further directed ensuring smooth flow of traffic during rains.

He also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in different rain-related accidents in Lahore and other parts of the province. He extended sympathies to the bereaved families and asked the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured. He also sought a report about the tragic incidents from the departments concerned.

For the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and northeast Balochistan. Heavy fall and hailstorm may also occur at a few places during the period. However, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in other parts of the country.

As per the synoptic situation, moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating central and upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, widespread rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated heavy fall occurred in Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, northeast Balochistan and Islamabad.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 66mm, Rawalakot 37, Kotli 20, Muzaffarabad (airport 05).

Punjab: Rawalpindi (Chaklala 56, Shamsabad 22), Faisalabad 40, Toba Tek Singh 37, Sialkot (city 33, airport 28), Jhang, Okara 28, Multan (airport 25, city 14), Islamabad (Bokra 22, Golra 13, airport 05, Zero Point 04, Saidpur 03), Bahawalpur (airport 20, city 15), Bahawalnagar 18, Bhakkar 14, Sahiwal 12, Lahore (Iqbal Town 10, Airport 05, Nishtar Town, Johar Town 04, Chowk Nakhuda 03, City, Gulshan Ravi, Lakshmi Chowk, Shahi Qila, Gulberg, Tajpura, Mughalpura 02, Upper Mall, Farrukhabad, Samanabad 01), Narowal 11, Gujrat 10, Gujranwala 09, Murree 08, Layyah 07, Rahim Yar Khan, Kot Addu 06, Khanewal, Mangla 05, Khanpur 03, Kasur 02.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 32, Kakul 02, Saidu Sharif 01.

Balochistan: Barkhan 20 , Zhob 05, Sibbi 03, Gilgit Baltistan: Babusar 10, Astore 09, Bagrote 04, Hunza and 03mm in Gilgit.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Turbat 44C, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad 43C, Dalbandin and Khairpur 42C.