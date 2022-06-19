One Sikh dies as gunmen storm gurdwara in Kabul

By News Desk

KABUL/ISLAMABAD: Gunmen stormed a gurdwara in the Afghan capital on Saturday, killing at least one member of the community and wounding seven more, the interior ministry said.

Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said the attackers lobbed at least one grenade when they entered the gurdwara, setting off a blaze in the complex. Minutes later, a car bomb was detonated in the area but caused no casualties, he added.

“One of our Sikh brothers has been killed and seven others were wounded in the attack,” Takor said in a statement. Two attackers were killed in an operation to secure the gurdwara following the raid, he said, with one Taliban fighter also killed.

“I heard gunshots and blasts,” Gurnam Singh, a Sikh community leader, told AFP from close to the scene of Saturday´s attack soon after the raid began. “Generally at that time in the morning we have several Sikh devotees who come to offer prayers at the Gurdwara (temple complex).”

Footage posted on social media after the attack showed shattered pillars and walls in the Gurdwara’s main prayer hall, with debris scattered across the floor.

A section of a building near the Gurdwara also caught fire, an AFP correspondent reported from the area. The windows of several residential buildings were broken from the impact of the car bomb. Nearby streets were littered with shattered glass.

Taliban forces cordoned off the neighbourhood, preventing journalists from speaking with residents and witnesses.

A Taliban fighter deployed in the area told AFP that some Sikhs in the Gurdwara at the time of the attack managed to flee from a back door. Some of Kabul’s other Sikh temples were closed for security reasons as reports of the attack spread.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the raid.

The attack came days after an Indian delegation visited Kabul to discuss the distribution of humanitarian aid from India to Afghanistan. Afghan and Indian media reports said the delegation also discussed with Taliban officials the possibility of reopening the Indian embassy.

The number of Sikhs living in Afghanistan has dwindled to around 200, compared to about half a million in the 1970s. Most of those who remain are traders involved in selling herbal medicines and electronic goods brought from India.

The jihadist group Islamic State claimed responsibility for that attack, which forced many Sikhs to leave the country even before the Taliban returned to power.

IS has a history of targeting Afghan Sikhs, Hindus and other members of minority communities, including Shiites and Sufis.

Meanwhile, Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for Kabul’s police force, told the BBC that targeting civilians showed the “cowardly” nature of the attackers. “Our comrades have sacrificed their lives for the Sikh community, it is their right under an Islamic state to be protected,” he added.

All the attackers were killed around three hours after the assault began, during which time intense gunfire and multiple explosions could be heard.

Wandering through the still smoking wreckage of the Gurdwara, Sikh community members said they were grateful for the Taliban’s help in bringing the attack to an end, but that they did not feel safe and wanted to leave the country.

“We’ve appealed a lot to the Indian government, to find a way to give us visas, we don’t want to live here anymore,” said Sukhbir Singh Khalsa. “Those of us left here are only here because we don’t have visas, no-one wants to stay here. This has happened now, tomorrow it will happen again, and then again after that.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul that resulted in the loss of two lives, terming the acts of terrorism on religious places “utterly repugnant”.

In a statement issued today, the Foreign Office noted that the attack resulted in the loss of precious life and injuries to many others while causing destruction of property. “Pakistan is seriously concerned at the recent spate of terrorist attacks on places of worship in Afghanistan,” the communiqué released by the Foreign Office maintained.

It noted that yesterday, terrorists targeted the Imam Sahib mosque in Kunduz, killing and injuring many worshippers and termed the acts of terrorism targeting religious places utterly repugnant. The Foreign Office reiterated Pakistan’s condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

“We express strong solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and support all efforts of the Afghan authorities in fighting the menace of terrorism and ensuring the protection of all their citizens,” the statement concluded.