FATF approval HBL chairman’s contribution highlighted

KARACHI: Former federal minister Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday said that Pakistan’s achievement in completing the tough criteria set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) would not have been possible without the contribution from HBL Chairman Sultan Ali Allana.

In a major development on Friday, the international financial watchdog announced that Pakistan has “substantially completed its two action plans” and would be removed from the grey list after it clear the on-site visit stage.

Former minister Ali Zaidi took to Twitter to highlight the efforts of Sultan Ali Allana in making it possible. “... I must specially acknowledge HBL Chairman Sultan Ali Allana, who hired and paid millions of dollars to top international consultants required to guide our Pakistan team in helping us get through FATF. Well done HBL Pakistan,” the minister said.

The HBL chairman, told Geo News, said that it was not just the funds but “we identified the consultants, put the team together and participated in report content, etc.”Allana credited Pak success to top miltary brass, former PM and all those in the government who followed it and guided it to the completion stage.