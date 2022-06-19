WHO drops endemic country distinction for monkeypox

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation says it has removed the distinction between endemic and non-endemic countries in its data on monkeypox to better unify the response to the virus.
Until the past few months, monkeypox had generally been confined to Western and Central Africa but is now present in several continents.
"We are removing the distinction between endemic and non-endemic countries, reporting on countries together where possible, to reflect the unified response that is needed," the WHO said in its outbreak situation update dated June 17 but sent to media on Saturday.
Between January 1 and June 15, 2,103 confirmed cases, a probable case and one death have been reported to the WHO in 42 countries, it said.
The Geneva-based UN health agency is due on June 23 to hold an emergency meeting to determine whether to classify the global monkeypox outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern. The designation is the highest alarm the UN agency can sound.
ISLAMABAD: In the 5th round of Bilateral Political Consultations between Pakistan and Mexico, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi,...
PARIS: Spain, France and other western European nations braced on Saturday for a sweltering June weekend that is set...
RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman begins a regional tour on Monday in Egypt that will also take him to...
SYLHET, Bangladesh: Monsoon storms in Bangladesh and India have killed at least 59 people and unleashed devastating...
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden took a tumble as he was riding his bicycle on Saturday morning, but was unhurt.A...
ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil: Brazilian police late on Friday officially identified the remains of British journalist Dom...
Comments