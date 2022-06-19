 
Sunday June 19, 2022
Biden unhurt after falling off bicycle

By AFP
June 19, 2022

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden took a tumble as he was riding his bicycle on Saturday morning, but was unhurt.

A video from a White House pool report showed the 79-year-old president immediately getting up after his fall. He then says: "I’m good."

He was biking with First Lady Jill Biden near their vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and had stopped to talk to onlookers when he fell.

