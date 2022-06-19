 
close
Sunday June 19, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

UK journalist confirmed dead in Brazil

By AFP
June 19, 2022

ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil: Brazilian police late on Friday officially identified the remains of British journalist Dom Phillips, who was found buried in the Amazon after going missing on a book research trip.

The grim result comes after the disappearance on June 5 of Phillips and his guide, indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, ignited an international outcry, with the United States calling Friday for "accountability."

Comments