Chilean priest gets 15 years for abusing minors

SANTIAGO: A defrocked priest who once held senior positions in the Catholic Church in Chile was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Saturday for raping and otherwise sexually abusing minors for more than a decade.

The sentence against Oscar Munoz, 60, was handed down by a criminal court in the capital Santiago. Munoz was a well-known clergyman who held senior positions under the archbishop of Santiago and as recently as 2018 under Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati.