HEC chairperson visits Awkum

MARDAN: Chairperson Higher Education Commission Dr Shaista Sohail has visited Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (Awkum).

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq gave her a detailed briefing and said Awkum had got second position in Pakistan, 1st in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 149th position among Asian countries.

He claimed that efforts were underway to include Awkum among the 300 best universities of the world during the next three years.

“Almost 50% PhDs of Awkum have graduated from abroad. Also, the research papers of one of our professors are more than the total research papers of several universities,” he said.

Dr Shaista Sohail said that Awkum was one of the top universities in Pakistan because of the efficient use of federal and provincial resources by the university.

“We need to further improve the quality of our research and commercialise it,” she added.

Referring to a vaccine of Dr Abid, a professor of Awkum, she said that if the vaccine was commercialised, it would be a matter of pride for both Awkum and HEC.