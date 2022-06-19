WUM’s Senate approves annual budget

MARDAN: Fourth meeting of Women University Mardan (WUM)’s Senate was held on Saturday at the Governor’s House under the chairmanship of WUM Pro-Chancellor Kamran Khan Bangash.

Other members of the Senate including Member KP Assembly Zahir Shah Toru, WUM Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmin, Secretary HED Daud Khan, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Prof Dr Qibla Ayaz, and other officials attended the meeting.

Minutes of the last meeting were unanimously approved by the Senate members. The main agenda of the meeting was approval of the university’s budget for the financial year 2022-23. The VC Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmin presented the annual surplus budget of fiscal year 2022-23 worth Rs499.964 million. On the occasion, the speakers said the university is on the right track using their available resources efficiently to promote women’s education. Prof Dr Qibla Ayaz appreciated the budget and suggested the chair share it as a model budget with the rest of the universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

HEC DG (Finance) Ghulam Nabi pointed out some minor changes in the budget and those were clarified by the WUM’s Assistant Treasurer Fahim Shah. The chair also appreciated the overall progress of WUM, especially the financial discipline and hoped that the University would focus on research activities related to current issues and would play a leading role among women’s institutions of the province.