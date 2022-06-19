Nine arrested with 5kg charas, unlicensed arms

By Our correspondent

TAKHTBHAI: Police arrested and recovered 5kg charas and weapons during several raids in the district on Saturday.

The cops from Garhikapura police stations arrested two accomplices of proclaimed offenders, one drug peddler and four accused of having unlicensed weapons. The cops also recovered 1230 grams charas, one rifle, three pistols and bullets from them.

In the Kharaki area, the police arrested notorious drug peddler Feroz Shah and recovered more than 3kg charas from him while another peddler Darwesh was arrested in Sheikh Maltoon with around 1kg chara in a separate raid.

Speaking to journalists, DPO Irafanullah Khan said that the police have launched a campaign against drugs and unlicensed weapons.

He said that the cops have also been directed to crack down on usury, gambling, and aerial firing in the nook and corner of Mardan district.