Man arrested for staging his own kidnapping

NOWSHERA: The police here on Saturday arrested a man, who was a British nationality holder, for staging his own kidnapping to mint money from his wife living in England.

One Iqbal told the police that his brother-in-law Bakht Munir, a resident of Saleh Khana in Nowshera holding British citizenship, had recently arrived in Pakistan from Birmingham in England.

He said his sister currently living in Birmingham had received a call from somebody claiming that he had kidnapped her husband for ransom.

The police started investigations and recovered the man from Pabbi.

Iqbal said that Bakht Munir was a drug addict and had staged the drama with the help of his cousin Sheen Gul, who was also a drug addict, to deceive his wife and mint money from her.

District Police Officer Umar Khan Gandapur said the man identified as Bakht Munir was a drug addict and had arrived in Pakistan from Birmingham recently.