Sunday June 19, 2022
Islamabad

World Refugee Day tomorrow

By APP
June 19, 2022

Islamabad : World Refugee Day will be observed tomorrow (Monday) across the world including Pakistan to honour the courage, strength and determination of women, men and children who are forced to flee their homeland under threat of persecution, conflict and violence.

Organizations such as Amnesty International and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) often get involved in various activities for the day.

