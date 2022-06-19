Nine outlaws held

Islamabad : Islamabad police have arrested nine outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.

Tarnol police arrested two drug peddlers during checking and recovered 220 gram hashish.

Golra police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1220 gram hashish from his possession.

Sihala police nabbed a drug peddler and recovered 1275 gram hashish, said a news release on Saturday.

Likewise, Shehzad Town police on a tip off arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered 1030 gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol.

Lohi Bher police arrested a man involved in aerial firing and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.