‘Revive student unions to discourage radicalism on campus’

Islamabad : Speakers at a consultation on Wednesday called for the revival of student unions, with certain regulations, in educational institutions across the country to discourage prevalent religious and ethnic radicalism on campus.

They also said that the government should adopt student-centric policies that promote critical thinking and healthy intellectual discourse among them to bring productive youth out of educational campuses.

Lawmakers, academicians, religious scholars, students, journalists, human rights activists, and representatives of civil society participated in the consultation on “Promoting Narratives of Diversity, Inclusion, and Peace among Youth” organised by the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS).

The discussion was meant to analyse the educational curricula’s failure to educate the youth about democracy, citizenship, and Constitution, identify key drivers of religious radicalism on campuses and critically examine legislative efforts for youths’ development.

During a session, a special assistant to the prime minister Romina Khurshid Alam said that citizenship should be taught at the school level. “I believe in the concept of social cohesion. The Constitution gives equal rights to every citizen,” she said.

The PM’s aide said that even the concept of minorities was an expression of social dissection.

She said that teacher training was the basic thing that was missing in their education system.

Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights Walid Iqbal regretted that the present electoral system in the country discouraged new political entrants and limited political representations only through dynasties and patronage. He underlined that the political parties should award tickets to youth and new entrants.

He stressed the need for reviving student unions as recommended by a Senate committee.

Member of National Assembly Saira Bano said that Pakistani youths were confused and there was a need to develop a sense of confidence among them. She suggested that the students should be taught and trained in such a way that they could decide about their future on their own.

Educationist Dr. Pervez Hoodbhoy emphasized the revival of student unions to encourage healthy intellectual discourse among youth, and to protect students from violent politics on the basis of religion and ethnicity.

He also called for reviewing the present curriculum, which, he said, leads the students to violence.

The educationist said students should be taught about citizenship and critical thinking should be encouraged among them as it was the only way to improve the atmosphere of campuses.

“Let universities be free for open debate,” he said.

Educationist Dr. Naazir Mahmood deplored that violent behaviours of the state have been transmitted into society. He said that the state has been endorsing a typical narrative in which warriors were idolized while the alternative narrative was crushed.

Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology Dr. Qibla Ayaz said that a policy should be formulated at the state level to overcome all problems related to youth. He also said that there were no “pleasant memories” of student unions in the past.

Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sargodha Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad supported the idea of the revival of student unions saying that the ban on them has promoted ethnicity on campuses.

However, scholar, Khursheed Ahmed Nadeem, had a different view and said that political parties had no right to form their own wings among students and use them for political purposes.

Earlier, PIPS Director Muhammad Amir Rana pointed out the growing internal politics among educators and administrators at campuses but limited space for students to express their views.